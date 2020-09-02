Positives for Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) as stock loss in recent trading

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) is -58.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.89 and a high of $59.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The KSS stock was last observed hovering at around $21.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.39% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.33% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -49.79% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.97, the stock is -1.48% and -0.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.1 million and changing -1.83% at the moment leaves the stock -30.46% off its SMA200. KSS registered -54.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.20.

The stock witnessed a 8.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.43%, and is 1.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.63% over the week and 4.95% over the month.

Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) has around 37000 employees, a market worth around $3.23B and $18.32B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 42.28 and Fwd P/E is 12.10. Profit margin for the company is 3.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 92.56% and -64.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.20%).

Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) is a “Hold”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kohl’s Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.49 with sales reaching $3.85B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -19.40% year-over-year.

Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) Top Institutional Holders

810 institutions hold shares in Kohl’s Corporation (KSS), with 1.76M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.14% while institutional investors hold 101.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 154.00M, and float is at 152.35M with Short Float at 15.90%. Institutions hold 100.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 16.94 million shares valued at $351.86 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.74% of the KSS Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 11.91 million shares valued at $247.34 million to account for 7.55% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 7.59 million shares representing 4.81% and valued at over $157.6 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.38% of the shares totaling 6.9 million with a market value of $143.38 million.

Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) Insider Activity

A total of 62 insider transactions have happened at Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 38 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by PRISING JONAS, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that PRISING JONAS bought 17,938 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 03 at a price of $11.15 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35392.0 shares.

Kohl’s Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 05 that BONEPARTH PETER (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 05 and was made at $35.40 per share for $0.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27321.0 shares of the KSS stock.

Kohl’s Corporation (KSS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dillard’s Inc. (DDS) that is trading -48.20% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.58% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 23.12 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.01.