Positives for L Brands Inc. (LB) as stock gains in recent trading

L Brands Inc. (NYSE: LB) is 74.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.00 and a high of $31.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The LB stock was last observed hovering at around $29.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.14% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.15% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -110.27% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.54, the stock is 12.39% and 44.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.22 million and changing 7.28% at the moment leaves the stock 72.64% off its SMA200. LB registered 98.87% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.06% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.27M.

The stock witnessed a 29.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 72.26%, and is 3.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.12% over the week and 4.29% over the month.

L Brands Inc. (LB) has around 25500 employees, a market worth around $8.84B and $11.36B in sales. Fwd P/E is 15.42. Profit margin for the company is -3.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 294.25% and 0.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.10%).

L Brands Inc. (LB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for L Brands Inc. (LB) is a “Hold”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 16 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

L Brands Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/19/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02 with sales reaching $2.61B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -157.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -13.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.40% in year-over-year returns.

L Brands Inc. (LB) Top Institutional Holders

592 institutions hold shares in L Brands Inc. (LB), with 48.83M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.58% while institutional investors hold 98.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 277.00M, and float is at 228.24M with Short Float at 7.37%. Institutions hold 81.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Melvin Capital Management LP with over 27.7 million shares valued at $414.69 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.02% of the LB Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Lone Pine Capital, LLC with 26.27 million shares valued at $393.19 million to account for 9.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 24.01 million shares representing 8.68% and valued at over $359.41 million, while Primecap Management Company holds 5.06% of the shares totaling 13.99 million with a market value of $209.4 million.

L Brands Inc. (LB) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at L Brands Inc. (LB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wexner Leslie H., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Wexner Leslie H. sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 25 at a price of $29.70 per share for a total of $89.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

L Brands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 23 that Sheehan Anne (Director) bought a total of 685 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 23 and was made at $14.64 per share for $10028.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 685.0 shares of the LB stock.

L Brands Inc. (LB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) that is trading -13.09% down over the past 12 months. Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS) is -58.06% down on the 1-year trading charts.