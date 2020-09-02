Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (PRTH) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTH) is -5.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.33 and a high of $6.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The PRTH stock was last observed hovering at around $1.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.38% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.88% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 70.88% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.33, the stock is 5.49% and 1.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.34 million and changing 19.23% at the moment leaves the stock -0.44% off its SMA200. PRTH registered -56.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.2497 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.0634.

The stock witnessed a 3.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 46.23%, and is 10.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.99% over the week and 9.82% over the month.

Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (PRTH) has around 588 employees, a market worth around $152.66M and $381.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 75.14% and -64.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.70%).

Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (PRTH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (PRTH) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $115.2M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -72.50% this year.

Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (PRTH) Top Institutional Holders

57 institutions hold shares in Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (PRTH), with 56.94M shares held by insiders accounting for 84.77% while institutional investors hold 52.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 67.11M, and float is at 10.68M with Short Float at 1.52%. Institutions hold 8.03% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Times Square Capital Management, LLC with over 2.25 million shares valued at $5.84 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.35% of the PRTH Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd with 0.39 million shares valued at $1.01 million to account for 0.58% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.33 million shares representing 0.49% and valued at over $0.86 million, while Putnam Investments LLC holds 0.45% of the shares totaling 0.3 million with a market value of $0.78 million.

Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (PRTH) Insider Activity

A total of 656 insider transactions have happened at Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (PRTH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 647 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kiewiet Sean, the company’s Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Kiewiet Sean sold 4,030 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 25 at a price of $1.99 per share for a total of $8033.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.17 million shares.

Priority Technology Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 24 that Kiewiet Sean (Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 5,970 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 24 and was made at $2.13 per share for $12719.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.18 million shares of the PRTH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 18, Kiewiet Sean (Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 2,565 shares at an average price of $2.24 for $5741.0. The insider now directly holds 2,181,659 shares of Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (PRTH).