Sea Limited (SE) makes 4.98% gain – What does that mean for its investors?

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) is 302.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.41 and a high of $163.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The SE stock was last observed hovering at around $152.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 8.99% off its average median price target of $175.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.03% off the consensus price target high of $195.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -30.48% lower than the price target low of $124.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $161.80, the stock is 14.44% and 29.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.24 million and changing 5.88% at the moment leaves the stock 130.35% off its SMA200. SE registered 423.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 208.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.61% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.19M.

The stock witnessed a 21.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 83.72%, and is 4.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.07% over the week and 6.09% over the month.

Sea Limited (SE) has around 29800 employees, a market worth around $79.16B and $2.98B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -39.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 512.65% and -0.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-38.20%).

Sea Limited (SE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sea Limited (SE) is a “Buy”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sea Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/18/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.48 with sales reaching $1.38B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 80.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 81.40% in year-over-year returns.

Sea Limited (SE) Top Institutional Holders

393 institutions hold shares in Sea Limited (SE), with 8.29M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.70% while institutional investors hold 82.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 466.50M, and float is at 80.62M with Short Float at 33.95%. Institutions hold 81.07% of the Float.

Sea Limited (SE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The RealReal Inc. (REAL) that is trading 22.59% up over the past 12 months.