Shiloh Industries Inc. (SHLO) And Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Saying Scary Stuff?

Shiloh Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLO) shares are -92.70% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -33.35% or -$0.13 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is -92.93% down YTD and -79.03% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -77.39% and -82.07% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

1 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the SHLO stock is a “Hold. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.26. The forecasts give the Shiloh Industries Inc. stock a price target range of $4.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 93.5% or 93.5%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -500.00% in the current quarter to $0, down from the $0.24 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 13 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 2 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 338,943 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,947. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 1,671 in purchases and sales respectively.

Hermiz Ramzi, a President and CEO at the company, bought 12,998 shares worth $13458.0 at $1.04 per share on Apr 03. The SVP and CFO had earlier sold another 1,671 SHLO shares valued at $2590.0 on Jul 28. The shares were sold at $1.55 per share.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID), on the other hand, is trading around $2.84 with a market cap of $3.85B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $1.96 and spell out a less modest performance – a -44.9% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.43 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SID’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 7.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $246.26 million. This represented a 78.77% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.16 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.06 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.35 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $10.25 billion from $11.91 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $404.83 million while total current assets were at $2.99 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $279.81 million, significantly lower than the $491.15 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $279.81 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 54.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.20% with a share float percentage of 649.81M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Companhia Siderurgica Nacional having a total of 124 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 7.7 million shares worth more than $15.08 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 0.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the investment firm holding over 5.73 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.23 million and represent 0.41% of shares outstanding.