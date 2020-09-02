Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: VivoPower International PLC (VVPR), Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. (AFH)

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) shares are 674.29% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -10.86% or -$0.99 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +1,277.97% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -23.37% down YTD and 577.50% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 97.33% and 341.85% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFH), on the other hand, is trading around $0.20 with a market cap of $2.35M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. (AFH) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

AFH’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -47.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $26000.0. This represented a 99.94% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $41.55 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.19 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.47 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$42.68 million, significantly lower than the -$11.6 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$45.47 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.11M shares after the latest sales, with 9.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 5.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.10% with a share float percentage of 10.50M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. having a total of 23 institutions that hold shares in the company.