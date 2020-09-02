Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ) turns bullish with gain of 0.57 points

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: SPAQ) is 33.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.75 and a high of $21.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The SPAQ stock was last observed hovering at around $13.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.57%.

Currently trading at $13.57, the stock is 7.84% and 7.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.29 million and changing 4.38% at the moment leaves the stock 25.81% off its SMA200. SPAQ registered 35.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.08.

The stock witnessed a 9.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.88%, and is -2.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.81% over the week and 5.90% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 141.35. Distance from 52-week low is 39.18% and -37.18% from its 52-week high.

.

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ) Top Institutional Holders

48 institutions hold shares in Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ), with institutional investors hold 71.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 55.20M, and float is at 45.01M with Short Float at 1.24%. Institutions hold 71.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Glazer Capital LLC with over 5.26 million shares valued at $56.34 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.52% of the SPAQ Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. with 4.95 million shares valued at $53.09 million to account for 8.97% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Periscope Capital Inc. which holds 2.67 million shares representing 4.83% and valued at over $28.59 million, while Alberta Investment Managament Corp holds 4.41% of the shares totaling 2.44 million with a market value of $26.1 million.

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC sold 755,918 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 08 at a price of $10.73 per share for a total of $8.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5.43 million shares.

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 07 that GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 53,586 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 07 and was made at $10.82 per share for $0.58 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6.19 million shares of the SPAQ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 06, GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $11.04 for $0.55 million. The insider now directly holds 6,244,221 shares of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ).