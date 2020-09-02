Starbucks Corporation (SBUX): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:SBUX Stock Is Going Next

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) is -2.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $50.02 and a high of $97.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The SBUX stock was last observed hovering at around $84.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.58% off its average median price target of $81.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.42% off the consensus price target high of $95.00 offered by 34 analysts, but current levels are -16.28% lower than the price target low of $74.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $86.05, the stock is 8.79% and 12.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.16 million and changing 1.87% at the moment leaves the stock 8.84% off its SMA200. SBUX registered -11.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 8.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $77.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $75.21.

The stock witnessed a 13.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.13%, and is 4.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.69% over the week and 1.66% over the month.

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) has around 346000 employees, a market worth around $98.71B and $24.06B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 77.73 and Fwd P/E is 32.07. Profit margin for the company is 5.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 72.03% and -11.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (77.60%).

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) is a “Overweight”. 34 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 20 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Starbucks Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.29 with sales reaching $6B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -12.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -11.00% in year-over-year returns.

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Top Institutional Holders

2,398 institutions hold shares in Starbucks Corporation (SBUX), with 2.71M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.23% while institutional investors hold 70.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.17B, and float is at 1.17B with Short Float at 1.10%. Institutions hold 70.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 91.0 million shares valued at $6.7 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.78% of the SBUX Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 84.54 million shares valued at $6.22 billion to account for 7.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 50.78 million shares representing 4.34% and valued at over $3.74 billion, while Magellan Asset Management Ltd holds 2.48% of the shares totaling 28.98 million with a market value of $2.13 billion.

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Shih Clara, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Shih Clara sold 37,498 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 18 at a price of $79.13 per share for a total of $2.97 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15607.0 shares.

Starbucks Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 03 that ULLMAN MYRON E III (Director) sold a total of 4,252 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 03 and was made at $76.53 per share for $0.33 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18500.0 shares of the SBUX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 01, ULLMAN MYRON E III (Director) disposed off 4,252 shares at an average price of $74.09 for $0.32 million. The insider now directly holds 18,500 shares of Starbucks Corporation (SBUX).

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) that is trading -27.09% down over the past 12 months. Brinker International Inc. (EAT) is 20.24% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -35.44% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 17.35 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.58.