Stocks that are not receiving major attention: Barclays PLC (BCS), Superconductor Technologies Inc. (SCON)

Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) shares are -41.18% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.78% or -$0.22 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +64.22% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -42.62% down YTD and -10.69% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -1.75% and 4.09% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 03, 2020, Societe Generale recommended the BCS stock is a Hold, while earlier, Investec had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on July 10, 2020. 22 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.00 to suggest that the BCS stock is a “Strong Buy. 1 of the 22 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $5.60 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $7.10. The forecasts give the Barclays PLC stock a price target range of $12.32 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $5.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 54.55% or -1.82%.

Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON), on the other hand, is trading around $0.30 with a market cap of $9.12M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Superconductor Technologies Inc. (SCON) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SCON’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $0.74 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.03 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.57 as given in the last earnings report.

The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$2.03 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Superconductor Technologies Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 7.56k shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 12.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.20% with a share float percentage of 27.51M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Superconductor Technologies Inc. having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company.