Stocks that are not receiving major attention: GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF), Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP)

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) shares are -42.86% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.30% or -$0.02 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +19.42% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -49.39% down YTD and -16.16% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -2.64% and 5.06% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 17, 2019, BMO Capital Markets recommended the EAF stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, RBC Capital Mkts had Downgrade the stock as a Sector Perform on February 13, 2020. 5 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the EAF stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 5 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $6.64 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $8.90. The forecasts give the GrafTech International Ltd. stock a price target range of $13.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $7.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 48.92% or 11.47%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 59.10% in the current quarter to $0.35, down from the $0.61 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.53, down -35.40% from $2.58 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.34 and $0.39. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.83 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 5 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 10 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 34,728 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 164,335,020. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 134,102,835 in purchases and sales respectively.

BCP GP Ltd, a Director at the company, sold 30,223,546 shares worth $396.68 million at $13.13 per share on Dec 05. The Director had earlier bought another 5,000 EAF shares valued at $37661.0 on Mar 10. The shares were bought at $7.53 per share.

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP), on the other hand, is trading around $344.42 with a market cap of $23.01B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $250.79 and spell out a less modest performance – a -37.33% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.38 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

COUP’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -14.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $82.84 million. This represented a 30.51% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $119.21 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.23 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.34 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Jul 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $1.49 billion from $1.59 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $409.97 million while total current assets were at $834.1 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $15.41 million, significantly lower than the $18.79 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $11.81 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 267 times at Coupa Software Incorporated over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 75 times and accounting for 483,729 shares. Insider sales totaled 490,795 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 192 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -117.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 325.98k shares after the latest sales, with -1.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 62.72M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Coupa Software Incorporated having a total of 452 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 8.48 million shares worth more than $2.35 billion. As of Jun 29, 2020, Morgan Stanley held 12.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 6.19 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.71 billion and represent 9.22% of shares outstanding.