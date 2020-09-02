Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (PSV), Bilibili Inc. (BILI)

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE: PSV) shares are -41.02% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -48.28% or -$0.56 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +93.55% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -80.33% down YTD and 27.66% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 66.02% and -25.62% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

1 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the PSV stock is a “Hold. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.60. The forecasts give the Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. stock a price target range of $6.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $6.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 90.0% or 90.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -53.80% in the current quarter to $0, up from the -$1.5 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.8 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 0 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 0 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI), on the other hand, is trading around $52.25 with a market cap of $17.29B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $46.45 and spell out a less modest performance – a -12.49% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.03 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Bilibili Inc. (BILI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BILI’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -22.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $171.43 million. This represented a 53.59% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $369.34 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.23 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.14 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $3.45 billion from $2.22 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $1.34 billion while total current assets were at $2.58 billion. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $0.0.

Major holders

Insiders own 22.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 50.50% with a share float percentage of 180.35M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bilibili Inc. having a total of 211 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 11.21 million shares worth more than $519.16 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 26.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, with the investment firm holding over 10.0 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $463.2 million and represent 23.81% of shares outstanding.