Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – Evogene Ltd. (EVGN), Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS)

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) shares are 80.26% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 32.37% or $0.67 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +265.33% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -2.14% down YTD and 115.75% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 65.06% and 146.85% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

1 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the EVGN stock is a “Hold. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.74. The forecasts give the Evogene Ltd. stock a price target range of $8.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $8.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 65.75% or 65.75%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -14.30% in the current quarter to $0, up from the -$0.19 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0 for the next year.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS), on the other hand, is trading around $0.53 with a market cap of $168.36M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.11 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

OAS’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $44.39 million. This represented a 73.32% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $166.35 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.28 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.16 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $2.63 billion from $2.87 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $59.9 million, significantly lower than the $388.93 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$210.39 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 25 times at Oasis Petroleum Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 12 times and accounting for 485,667 shares. Insider sales totaled 841,455 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 13 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 6.14M shares after the latest sales, with 10.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 53.40% with a share float percentage of 295.02M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Oasis Petroleum Inc. having a total of 270 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 28.18 million shares worth more than $21.13 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 8.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 25.52 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $19.14 million and represent 7.94% of shares outstanding.