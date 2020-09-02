Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG), Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) shares are -71.12% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.05% or -$0.48 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +2.43% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -71.92% down YTD and -32.82% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -9.12% and -11.60% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 09, 2020, DNB Markets recommended the STNG stock is a Hold, while earlier, Stifel had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 09, 2020. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the STNG stock is a “Moderate Buy. 1 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $11.36. The forecasts give the Scorpio Tankers Inc. stock a price target range of $45.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $13.80. The two limits represent an upside potential of 74.76% or 17.68%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -16.70% in the current quarter to -$0.23, up from the -$0.92 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.5, up 48.40% from -$0.94 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$1 and $1. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.5 for the next year.

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (AMEX:PLAG), on the other hand, is trading around $2.08 with a market cap of $23.13M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PLAG’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $0.58 million. This represented a -23.99% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $0.47 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.01 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.05 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Current Qtr., the total assets figure advanced to $26.89 million from $26.71 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$6.38 million, significantly lower than the -$2.16 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$6.71 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Planet Green Holdings Corp. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 5.83M shares after the latest sales, with 12.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 52.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.30% with a share float percentage of 6.17M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Planet Green Holdings Corp. having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company.