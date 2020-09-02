Summarizing The Case For BankUnited Inc. (BKU), XPeng Inc. (XPEV)

BankUnited Inc. (NYSE: BKU) shares are -35.59% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.73% or $0.17 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +74.83% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -35.99% down YTD and 16.53% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 2.53% and 16.70% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On June 29, 2020, UBS recommended the BKU stock is a Buy, while earlier, Piper Sandler had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on July 30, 2020. 15 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the BKU stock is a “Moderate Buy. 1 of the 15 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $23.55 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $24.81. The forecasts give the BankUnited Inc. stock a price target range of $30.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $21.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 21.5% or -12.14%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 263.60% in the current quarter to $0.63, down from the $0.77 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.78, up 0.10% from $3.13 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.46 and $0.94. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.48 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 21 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 13 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 414,380 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 263,140. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

PAULS DOUGLAS J, a Director at the company, sold 4,300 shares worth $0.14 million at $33.50 per share on Feb 03. The Director had earlier sold another 45,700 BKU shares valued at $1.54 million on Feb 04. The shares were sold at $33.66 per share. Singh Rajinder P (President and CEO) sold 49,292 shares at $36.34 per share on Dec 13 for a total of $1.79 million while Singh Rajinder P, (President and CEO) sold 76,466 shares on Dec 12 for $2.78 million with each share fetching $36.35.

