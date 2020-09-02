Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC) is 31.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.15 and a high of $12.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The ERIC stock was last observed hovering at around $11.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13% off its average median price target of $12.17 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.6% off the consensus price target high of $13.98 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -23.08% lower than the price target low of $9.36 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.52, the stock is -1.44% and 6.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.91 million and changing -1.12% at the moment leaves the stock 26.58% off its SMA200. ERIC registered 49.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 41.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.21.

The stock witnessed a -2.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.07%, and is -1.45% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.71% over the week and 1.52% over the month.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) has around 99800 employees, a market worth around $39.56B and $26.25B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 118.76 and Fwd P/E is 16.65. Profit margin for the company is 1.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 87.32% and -4.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.80%).

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/21/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.16 with sales reaching $6.42B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 133.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.10% in year-over-year returns.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Top Institutional Holders

313 institutions hold shares in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC), with institutional investors hold 9.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.32B, and float is at 3.25B with Short Float at 0.27%. Institutions hold 9.99% of the Float.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BlackBerry Limited (BB) that is trading -17.46% down over the past 12 months. Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) is -13.90% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -11.61% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.9 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.69.