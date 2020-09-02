The decline in XpresSpa Group Inc. (XSPA) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

XpresSpa Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) is 1.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.15 and a high of $8.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The XSPA stock was last observed hovering at around $2.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25% off its average median price target of $54.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 96.19% off the consensus price target high of $54.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 96.19% higher than the price target low of $54.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.06, the stock is -37.29% and -42.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.69 million and changing -10.82% at the moment leaves the stock -17.15% off its SMA200. XSPA registered -50.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.3178 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $87.3436.

The stock witnessed a -54.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -36.42%, and is -37.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.70% over the week and 10.12% over the month.

XpresSpa Group Inc. (XSPA) has around 673 employees, a market worth around $119.75M and $31.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 1273.33% and -76.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4327.50%).

XpresSpa Group Inc. (XSPA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for XpresSpa Group Inc. (XSPA) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

XpresSpa Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $11.53M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 82.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8,138.60% in year-over-year returns.

XpresSpa Group Inc. (XSPA) Top Institutional Holders

18 institutions hold shares in XpresSpa Group Inc. (XSPA), with 1.04M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.83% while institutional investors hold 3.70% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 56.78M, and float is at 56.75M with Short Float at 11.00%. Institutions hold 3.64% of the Float.

XpresSpa Group Inc. (XSPA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HEYER ANDREW R, the company’s Former director and 10% owner. SEC filings show that HEYER ANDREW R sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 14 at a price of $0.38 per share for a total of $1.51 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.76 million shares.

XpresSpa Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 14 that HEYER ANDREW R (Former director and 10% owner) sold a total of 112,020 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 14 and was made at $0.39 per share for $43688.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5750.0 shares of the XSPA stock.