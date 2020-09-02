The incline in Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Plus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) is 17.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.93 and a high of $16.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The PSTV stock was last observed hovering at around $2.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.38% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.4% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 43.4% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.83, the stock is 4.35% and 13.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.72 million and changing 15.51% at the moment leaves the stock 34.71% off its SMA200. PSTV registered -78.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 38.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.5781 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.9939.

The stock witnessed a 8.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 66.47%, and is 15.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.25% over the week and 10.81% over the month.

Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV) has around 12 employees, a market worth around $12.06M and $6.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -33.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 203.97% and -82.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-29.50%).

Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Plus Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.65.The EPS is expected to grow by 96.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -95.70% year-over-year.

Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV) Top Institutional Holders

29 institutions hold shares in Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV), with 31.84k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.74% while institutional investors hold 18.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.05M, and float is at 3.98M with Short Float at 7.46%. Institutions hold 18.84% of the Float.

Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Lenk Robert P, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Lenk Robert P bought 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 25 at a price of $2.49 per share for a total of $7465.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3000.0 shares.

Plus Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 13 that Petersen Greg (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 13 and was made at $2.80 per share for $28000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20000.0 shares of the PSTV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 12, Petersen Greg (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $2.52 for $25200.0. The insider now directly holds 10,000 shares of Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV).