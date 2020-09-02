The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX), Nautilus Inc. (NLS)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) shares are -16.53% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.57% or -$0.15 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +22.75% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -40.72% down YTD and -29.66% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -6.29% and -24.21% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 07, 2018, Piper Jaffray recommended the CPRX stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Cantor Fitzgerald had Initiated the stock as a Overweight on September 21, 2018. 0 of the 6 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $3.13. The forecasts give the Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock a price target range of $9.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $6.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 65.22% or 47.83%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 12.50% in the current quarter to $0.09, down from the $0.13 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.4, up 23.70% from $0.3 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.09 and $0.19. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.41 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 5 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 3 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 370,000 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 350,000. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

INGENITO GARY, a Chief Medical Officer at the company, sold 100,000 shares worth $0.47 million at $4.66 per share on Nov 27. The Chief Medical Officer had earlier sold another 150,000 CPRX shares valued at $0.72 million on Dec 05. The shares were sold at $4.82 per share. INGENITO GARY (Chief Medical Officer) sold 100,000 shares at $4.50 per share on Nov 21 for a total of $0.45 million while O’Keeffe Charles B, (Director) bought 10,000 shares on Oct 11 for $46950.0 with each share fetching $4.70.

Nautilus Inc. (NYSE:NLS), on the other hand, is trading around $13.85 with a market cap of $405.39M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $10.00 and spell out a less modest performance – a -38.5% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.14 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Nautilus Inc. (NLS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NLS’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -3.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $55.29 million. This represented a 51.58% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $114.19 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.17 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$2.65 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $204.97 million from $204.37 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $46.54 million, significantly higher than the -$37.22 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $41.88 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 19 times at Nautilus Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 7 times and accounting for 313,661 shares. Insider sales totaled 345,537 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 12 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 641.89k shares after the latest sales, with 11.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.70% with a share float percentage of 29.32M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nautilus Inc. having a total of 84 institutions that hold shares in the company.