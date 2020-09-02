The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: Celsion Corporation (CLSN), Magnite Inc. (MGNI)

Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) shares are -51.46% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -10.02% or -$0.09 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +20.92% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -87.23% down YTD and -69.37% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -20.94% and -23.14% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 14, 2020, Dawson James recommended the CLSN stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Oppenheimer had Downgrade the stock as a Perform on July 16, 2020. 3 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the CLSN stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 3 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.83. The forecasts give the Celsion Corporation stock a price target range of $4.41 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 81.18% or 79.25%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -28.60% in the current quarter to -$0.13, up from the -$0.25 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.63, down -24.00% from -$0.77 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.19 and -$0.13. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.39 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 7 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 241,500 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Martinez Alberto R Jr, a Director at the company, bought 6,000 shares worth $8520.0 at $1.42 per share on Nov 20. The Director had earlier bought another 5,000 CLSN shares valued at $4500.0 on Feb 28. The shares were bought at $0.90 per share. Fritz Frederick J. (Director) bought 10,000 shares at $1.39 per share on Nov 06 for a total of $13876.0 while Martinez Alberto R Jr, (Director) bought 4,000 shares on Nov 04 for $6440.0 with each share fetching $1.61.

Magnite Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI), on the other hand, is trading around $7.49 with a market cap of $849.33M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $10.90 and spell out a more modest performance – a 31.28% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.12 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Magnite Inc. (MGNI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MGNI’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -34.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $61.91 million. This represented a -46.19% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $42.35 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.36 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.16 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $757.12 million from $314.22 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$21.5 million, significantly lower than the $5.53 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$29.63 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 66 times at Magnite Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 30 times and accounting for 2,722,944 shares. Insider sales totaled 532,729 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 36 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 6.96M shares after the latest sales, with 45.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 6.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.20% with a share float percentage of 105.41M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Magnite Inc. having a total of 207 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Granahan Investment Management Inc. with over 7.86 million shares worth more than $52.41 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Granahan Investment Management Inc. held 7.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 7.18 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $47.88 million and represent 6.51% of shares outstanding.