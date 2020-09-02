The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) picks momentum as shares drop -0.63%

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) is 10.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $94.34 and a high of $139.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The PG stock was last observed hovering at around $138.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $143.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.09% off the consensus price target high of $159.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -15.15% lower than the price target low of $120.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $138.18, the stock is 1.58% and 7.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.67 million and changing -0.11% at the moment leaves the stock 13.52% off its SMA200. PG registered 13.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $131.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $120.60.

The stock witnessed a 5.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.58%, and is -0.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.96% over the week and 1.14% over the month.

The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) has around 99000 employees, a market worth around $342.14B and $70.95B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.87 and Fwd P/E is 23.99. Profit margin for the company is 18.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.47% and -1.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.10%).

The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Procter & Gamble Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/20/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.41 with sales reaching $18.26B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 246.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.60% in year-over-year returns.

The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Top Institutional Holders

3,364 institutions hold shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (PG), with 2.71M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.11% while institutional investors hold 65.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.48B, and float is at 2.47B with Short Float at 0.56%. Institutions hold 65.03% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 223.12 million shares valued at $26.68 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.97% of the PG Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 164.63 million shares valued at $19.68 billion to account for 6.62% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 116.64 million shares representing 4.69% and valued at over $13.95 billion, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 1.78% of the shares totaling 44.34 million with a market value of $5.3 billion.

The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Insider Activity

A total of 121 insider transactions have happened at The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 72 and purchases happening 49 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PELTZ NELSON, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that PELTZ NELSON sold 697,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 27 at a price of $138.82 per share for a total of $96.76 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10.12 million shares.

The Procter & Gamble Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 25 that Sheppard Valarie L (Controller, Treas. & Group VP) sold a total of 4,688 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 25 and was made at $138.28 per share for $0.65 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23397.0 shares of the PG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 24, Fish Kathleen B (Chf Rsch, Dev & Innv Officer) disposed off 15,887 shares at an average price of $137.49 for $2.18 million. The insider now directly holds 21,138 shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (PG).

The Procter & Gamble Company (PG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) that is trading 10.78% up over the past 12 months. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 17.69% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.42% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 15.79 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.22.