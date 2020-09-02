The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) – The 12.96% Upside Potential Remains

The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE: TJX) is -9.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.72 and a high of $64.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The TJX stock was last observed hovering at around $54.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.48% off its average median price target of $63.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.04% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -2.35% lower than the price target low of $54.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $55.27, the stock is 0.46% and 4.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.84 million and changing 0.88% at the moment leaves the stock 0.92% off its SMA200. TJX registered 1.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.01% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.54M.

The stock witnessed a 6.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.05%, and is 3.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.27% over the week and 2.77% over the month.

The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) has around 286000 employees, a market worth around $64.50B and $36.85B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 40.61 and Fwd P/E is 21.87. Profit margin for the company is 1.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 68.92% and -14.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (40.20%).

The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) is a “Buy”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 23 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The TJX Companies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/17/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.38 with sales reaching $9.29B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -22.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -11.10% in year-over-year returns.

The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) Top Institutional Holders

1,925 institutions hold shares in The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX), with 695.46k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.06% while institutional investors hold 93.14% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.20B, and float is at 1.20B with Short Float at 1.01%. Institutions hold 93.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 100.57 million shares valued at $5.08 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.40% of the TJX Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 96.72 million shares valued at $4.89 billion to account for 8.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 92.97 million shares representing 7.76% and valued at over $4.7 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.43% of the shares totaling 53.07 million with a market value of $2.68 billion.

The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Canestrari Kenneth, the company’s SEVP – Group President. SEC filings show that Canestrari Kenneth sold 22,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 31 at a price of $55.55 per share for a total of $1.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

The TJX Companies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 27 that Canestrari Kenneth (SEVP – Group President) sold a total of 2,800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 27 and was made at $55.54 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the TJX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 22, BERKERY ROSEMARY T (Director) acquired 3,000 shares at an average price of $53.48 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 4,470 shares of The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX).

The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Macy’s Inc. (M) that is trading -51.29% down over the past 12 months. Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) is -46.51% down on the 1-year trading charts.