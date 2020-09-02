These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: Aptorum Group Limited (APM), 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII)

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ: APM) shares are -87.07% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.99% or $0.02 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +23.49% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -88.77% down YTD and -34.71% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -27.05% and -45.33% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

2 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the APM stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 2 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.05. The forecasts give the Aptorum Group Limited stock a price target range of $15.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $11.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 86.33% or 81.36%.

22nd Century Group Inc. (AMEX:XXII), on the other hand, is trading around $0.62 with a market cap of $85.68M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.14 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

XXII’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -84.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $5.19 million. This represented a 19.38% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $6.43 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.04 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.06 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $61.14 million from $64.46 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $28.1 million while total current assets were at $36.3 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$11.47 million, significantly lower than the -$8.74 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$11.52 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 11 times at 22nd Century Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 11 times and accounting for 1,654,966 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 11.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.06M shares after the latest sales, with 356.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 28.30% with a share float percentage of 136.40M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 22nd Century Group Inc. having a total of 115 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ETF Managers Group, LLC with over 13.88 million shares worth more than $10.61 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, ETF Managers Group, LLC held 9.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 5.66 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.33 million and represent 4.08% of shares outstanding.