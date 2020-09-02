These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM)

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) is -90.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.14 and a high of $5.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The CTRM stock was last observed hovering at around $0.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.17, the stock is -3.80% and -34.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.78 million and changing -4.55% at the moment leaves the stock -82.80% off its SMA200. CTRM registered -94.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -81.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.1974 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.5564.

The stock witnessed a -15.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -75.32%, and is 13.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.85% over the week and 10.61% over the month.

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) has around 1 employees, a market worth around $22.02M and $7.77M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 0.99. Distance from 52-week low is 19.86% and -96.82% from its 52-week high.

.

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) Top Institutional Holders

6 institutions hold shares in Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM), with 1.08M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.18% while institutional investors hold 2.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 131.21M, and float is at 5.77M with Short Float at 4.38%. Institutions hold 1.91% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.91 million shares valued at $0.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.69% of the CTRM Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is CVI Holdings, LLC with 0.76 million shares valued at $0.3 million to account for 0.58% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Citadel Advisors LLC which holds 57102.0 shares representing 0.04% and valued at over $22840.0, while Hudson Bay Capital Management LP holds 0.04% of the shares totaling 50000.0 with a market value of $20000.0.