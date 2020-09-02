This Indicator Is Supporting Antero Midstream Corporation (AM)

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) is -15.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.69 and a high of $8.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The AM stock was last observed hovering at around $6.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.34% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.55% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -28.6% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.43, the stock is -9.11% and 3.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.51 million and changing -5.02% at the moment leaves the stock 24.99% off its SMA200. AM registered -7.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 51.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.94% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.25M.

The stock witnessed a 8.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.65%, and is -11.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.97% over the week and 5.22% over the month.

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) has around 547 employees, a market worth around $3.16B and $946.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.89. Profit margin for the company is -78.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 280.47% and -23.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.90%).

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Antero Midstream Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.21 with sales reaching $203.09M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -343.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -23.70% in year-over-year returns.

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) Top Institutional Holders

316 institutions hold shares in Antero Midstream Corporation (AM), with 165.26M shares held by insiders accounting for 34.67% while institutional investors hold 104.51% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 476.84M, and float is at 305.09M with Short Float at 6.16%. Institutions hold 68.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Invesco Ltd. with over 34.52 million shares valued at $176.04 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.24% of the AM Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 29.81 million shares valued at $152.01 million to account for 6.25% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 24.43 million shares representing 5.13% and valued at over $124.57 million, while Blackstone Group Inc. holds 3.63% of the shares totaling 17.28 million with a market value of $88.13 million.

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RADY PAUL M, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that RADY PAUL M sold 18,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 05 at a price of $4.10 per share for a total of $73.8 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.18 million shares.

Antero Midstream Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 05 that Warren Glen C Jr (President and Secretary) sold a total of 10,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 05 and was made at $4.10 per share for $41.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6.89 million shares of the AM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, Yoo K. Phil disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $3.60 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 134,560 shares of Antero Midstream Corporation (AM).