This Indicator Is Supporting CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX)

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX) is -12.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.55 and a high of $4.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The CX stock was last observed hovering at around $3.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $3.61 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.13% off the consensus price target high of $7.50 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -26.54% lower than the price target low of $2.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.29, the stock is -2.94% and 6.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.81 million and changing 2.49% at the moment leaves the stock 7.85% off its SMA200. CX registered -7.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.1869 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.6785.

The stock witnessed a 5.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.29%, and is -7.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.58% over the week and 3.19% over the month.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) has around 40150 employees, a market worth around $5.02B and $12.43B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 235.00 and Fwd P/E is 20.56. Profit margin for the company is -0.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 112.26% and -24.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.90%).

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.04 with sales reaching $3.19B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -87.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -8.70% in year-over-year returns.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) Top Institutional Holders

310 institutions hold shares in CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX), with 1.15M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.08% while institutional investors hold 32.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.47B, and float is at 461.45M with Short Float at 1.52%. Institutions hold 32.62% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dodge & Cox Inc with over 105.68 million shares valued at $304.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.00% of the CX Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 72.92 million shares valued at $210.02 million to account for 4.83% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Brandes Investment Partners L.P. which holds 67.17 million shares representing 4.45% and valued at over $193.45 million, while Baillie Gifford and Company holds 2.63% of the shares totaling 39.71 million with a market value of $114.37 million.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CRH plc (CRH) that is trading 12.86% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -25.08% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.88 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.22.