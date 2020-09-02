Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – Palatin Technologies Inc. (PTN), SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT)

Palatin Technologies Inc. (AMEX: PTN) shares are -33.50% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.88% or -$0.03 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +46.54% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -34.15% down YTD and -8.11% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -8.33% and -11.76% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 12, 2015, ROTH Capital recommended the PTN stock is a Buy, while earlier, Canaccord Genuity had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on June 05, 2015. 3 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.30 to suggest that the PTN stock is a “Strong Buy. 0 of the 3 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.52. The forecasts give the Palatin Technologies Inc. stock a price target range of $3.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 82.67% or 65.33%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to -$0.02, down from the $0.23 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.09, down -99.80% from $0.16 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.02 and -$0.02. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.08 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 13 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,833,575 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,833,575 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE:SLQT), on the other hand, is trading around $19.49 with a market cap of $3.07B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.46 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $0.11 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 51 times at SelectQuote Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 30 times and accounting for 75,080,112 shares. Insider sales totaled 21,851,440 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 21 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 9.0 shares.

Major holders

Insiders own 19.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.60% with a share float percentage of 114.87M.