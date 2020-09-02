Top attractive stock of the week – ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA)

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) is -40.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.45 and a high of $5.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The ADMA stock was last observed hovering at around $2.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.0% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 60.0% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.40, the stock is -17.88% and -19.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.43 million and changing -5.88% at the moment leaves the stock -27.12% off its SMA200. ADMA registered -44.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.9933 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.9085.

The stock witnessed a -28.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.08%, and is -15.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.34% over the week and 8.56% over the month.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) has around 313 employees, a market worth around $207.65M and $37.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 65.52% and -56.24% from its 52-week high.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ADMA Biologics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.19 with sales reaching $9.93M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 39.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 37.50% in year-over-year returns.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) Top Institutional Holders

125 institutions hold shares in ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA), with 6.35M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.35% while institutional investors hold 51.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 86.35M, and float is at 62.75M with Short Float at 18.93%. Institutions hold 47.91% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 16.58 million shares valued at $48.59 million. The investor’s holdings represent 19.21% of the ADMA Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.72 million shares valued at $16.77 million to account for 6.63% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 3.51 million shares representing 4.07% and valued at over $10.29 million, while Consonance Capital Management LP holds 3.08% of the shares totaling 2.66 million with a market value of $7.79 million.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Grossman Jerrold B, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Grossman Jerrold B bought 5,300 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 21 at a price of $2.56 per share for a total of $13586.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

ADMA Biologics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 13 that DEMSKI MARTHA J (Director) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 13 and was made at $2.88 per share for $5760.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2000.0 shares of the ADMA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 12, Grossman Jerrold B (Director) acquired 10,200 shares at an average price of $2.89 for $29499.0. The insider now directly holds 150,564 shares of ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA).

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) that is trading 97.77% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 18.77% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.65 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.8.