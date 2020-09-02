Top attractive stock of the week – DocuSign Inc. (DOCU)

DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) is 262.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $45.52 and a high of $229.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The DOCU stock was last observed hovering at around $223.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 45.8% off its average median price target of $193.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -7.52% off the consensus price target high of $250.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -92.0% lower than the price target low of $140.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $268.80, the stock is 28.50% and 34.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 20.65 million and changing 20.54% at the moment leaves the stock 123.83% off its SMA200. DOCU registered 476.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 200.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $205.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $140.54.

The stock witnessed a 18.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 82.30%, and is 31.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.42% over the week and 5.03% over the month.

DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) has around 3909 employees, a market worth around $49.22B and $1.06B in sales. Fwd P/E is 322.69. Profit margin for the company is -19.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 490.51% and 16.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-19.60%).

DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DocuSign Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.08 with sales reaching $318.57M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 62.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 35.20% year-over-year.

DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) Top Institutional Holders

663 institutions hold shares in DocuSign Inc. (DOCU), with 13.18M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.18% while institutional investors hold 90.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 182.98M, and float is at 170.99M with Short Float at 4.71%. Institutions hold 83.86% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 18.25 million shares valued at $3.14 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.95% of the DOCU Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 15.95 million shares valued at $2.75 billion to account for 8.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 9.96 million shares representing 5.43% and valued at over $1.71 billion, while Capital Research Global Investors holds 2.29% of the shares totaling 4.2 million with a market value of $723.51 million.

DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) Insider Activity

A total of 132 insider transactions have happened at DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 124 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by OLRICH SCOTT V., the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that OLRICH SCOTT V. sold 5,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 12 at a price of $193.08 per share for a total of $1.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.39 million shares.

DocuSign Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 12 that Alhadeff Loren (Chief Revenue Officer) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 12 and was made at $193.02 per share for $0.97 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the DOCU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 08, OLRICH SCOTT V. (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 5,800 shares at an average price of $203.70 for $1.18 million. The insider now directly holds 400,117 shares of DocuSign Inc. (DOCU).