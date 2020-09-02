Top attractive stock of the week – Marathon Patent Group Inc. (MARA)

Marathon Patent Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) is 191.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.35 and a high of $5.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The MARA stock was last observed hovering at around $2.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $64.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.98% off the consensus price target high of $64.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 95.98% higher than the price target low of $64.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.57, the stock is -23.41% and 25.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.77 million and changing 3.63% at the moment leaves the stock 124.09% off its SMA200. MARA registered 46.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 182.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.4761 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.1870.

The stock witnessed a -32.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 179.35%, and is 5.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.12% over the week and 17.78% over the month.

Marathon Patent Group Inc. (MARA) has around 3 employees, a market worth around $72.89M and $1.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 629.70% and -51.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-88.20%).

Marathon Patent Group Inc. (MARA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Marathon Patent Group Inc. (MARA) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Marathon Patent Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $163k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 78.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -98.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 279.10% in year-over-year returns.

Marathon Patent Group Inc. (MARA) Top Institutional Holders

16 institutions hold shares in Marathon Patent Group Inc. (MARA), with 1.18M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.67% while institutional investors hold 2.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 32.14M, and float is at 31.80M with Short Float at 13.11%. Institutions hold 2.24% of the Float.

Marathon Patent Group Inc. (MARA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Marathon Patent Group Inc. (MARA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by OKAMOTO MERRICK D, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that OKAMOTO MERRICK D bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 22 at a price of $0.99 per share for a total of $24735.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 53875.0 shares.