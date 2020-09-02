TOTAL SE (TOT) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

TOTAL SE (NYSE: TOT) is -29.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.13 and a high of $56.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The TOT stock was last observed hovering at around $39.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.33% off its average median price target of $49.54 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.68% off the consensus price target high of $56.61 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are 6.57% higher than the price target low of $42.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.24, the stock is -0.43% and 0.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.4 million and changing -0.83% at the moment leaves the stock -7.78% off its SMA200. TOT registered -20.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $38.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $37.85.

The stock witnessed a 2.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.92%, and is -0.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.44% over the week and 1.55% over the month.

TOTAL SE (TOT) has around 107776 employees, a market worth around $102.56B and $146.06B in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.30. Profit margin for the company is -2.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 77.32% and -31.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.80%).

TOTAL SE (TOT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TOTAL SE (TOT) is a “Buy”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 20 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TOTAL SE is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.12 with sales reaching $39.36B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.40% in year-over-year returns.

TOTAL SE (TOT) Top Institutional Holders

692 institutions hold shares in TOTAL SE (TOT), with 129.32k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.00% while institutional investors hold 6.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.58B, and float is at 2.48B with Short Float at 0.10%. Institutions hold 6.35% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Fisher Asset Management, LLC with over 20.62 million shares valued at $793.01 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.78% of the TOT Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 16.84 million shares valued at $647.82 million to account for 0.63% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 15.48 million shares representing 0.58% and valued at over $595.5 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 0.44% of the shares totaling 11.58 million with a market value of $445.21 million.

TOTAL SE (TOT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by TOTAL S.A., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that TOTAL S.A. bought 3,900 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 24 at a price of $6.58 per share for a total of $25669.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 87.96 million shares.

TOTAL SE disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 23 that TOTAL S.A. (Director) bought a total of 2,544 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 23 and was made at $6.75 per share for $17170.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 87.95 million shares of the TOT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 22, TOTAL S.A. (Director) acquired 15,717 shares at an average price of $6.30 for $99064.0. The insider now directly holds 87,949,012 shares of TOTAL SE (TOT).

TOTAL SE (TOT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hess Corporation (HES) that is trading -27.40% down over the past 12 months. CNOOC Limited (CEO) is -22.95% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.75% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.32 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.36.