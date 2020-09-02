U.S. Bancorp (USB) Volatility At 2.22%, Should You Add A Position?

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is -38.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.36 and a high of $61.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The USB stock was last observed hovering at around $36.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.29% off its average median price target of $41.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.82% off the consensus price target high of $62.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -6.04% lower than the price target low of $34.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.69, the stock is -0.35% and -0.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.98 million and changing 0.80% at the moment leaves the stock -15.84% off its SMA200. USB registered -29.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $36.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $37.29.

The stock witnessed a -0.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.14%, and is 0.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.22% over the week and 2.46% over the month.

U.S. Bancorp (USB) has around 69651 employees, a market worth around $54.88B and $16.48B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.53 and Fwd P/E is 12.80. Profit margin for the company is 29.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.37% and -39.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.70%).

U.S. Bancorp (USB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for U.S. Bancorp (USB) is a “Hold”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

U.S. Bancorp is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/14/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.71 with sales reaching $5.6B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.00% in year-over-year returns.

U.S. Bancorp (USB) Top Institutional Holders

1,920 institutions hold shares in U.S. Bancorp (USB), with 1.31M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.09% while institutional investors hold 77.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.51B, and float is at 1.50B with Short Float at 0.79%. Institutions hold 77.75% of the Float.

U.S. Bancorp (USB) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at U.S. Bancorp (USB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kotwal Shailesh M, the company’s Vice Chair. SEC filings show that Kotwal Shailesh M sold 42,896 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 06 at a price of $60.24 per share for a total of $2.58 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53290.0 shares.

U.S. Bancorp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 22 that CHOSY JAMES L (EVP and General Counsel) sold a total of 12,356 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 22 and was made at $59.93 per share for $0.74 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 89930.0 shares of the USB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 20, GODRIDGE LESLIE V (Vice Chair) disposed off 26,084 shares at an average price of $59.06 for $1.54 million. The insider now directly holds 39,330 shares of U.S. Bancorp (USB).

U.S. Bancorp (USB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading -4.95% down over the past 12 months. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -47.82% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -27.24% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 15.18 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.86.