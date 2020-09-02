Under Armour Inc. (UAA) picks momentum as shares rise 0.79%

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA) is -52.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.15 and a high of $21.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The UAA stock was last observed hovering at around $9.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.44% off its average median price target of $10.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.94% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 34 analysts, but current levels are -105.0% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.25, the stock is -0.31% and 0.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.3 million and changing 4.49% at the moment leaves the stock -22.72% off its SMA200. UAA registered -44.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.22% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.54M.

The stock witnessed a 6.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.49%, and is 0.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.09% over the week and 4.12% over the month.

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) has around 7000 employees, a market worth around $4.33B and $4.51B in sales. Fwd P/E is 99.51. Profit margin for the company is -15.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.36% and -53.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.10%).

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Under Armour Inc. (UAA) is a “Hold”. 34 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 25 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Under Armour Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/21/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $1.15B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -320.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -26.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -19.60% in year-over-year returns.

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) Top Institutional Holders

610 institutions hold shares in Under Armour Inc. (UAA), with 1.5M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.33% while institutional investors hold 92.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 454.12M, and float is at 382.05M with Short Float at 5.02%. Institutions hold 92.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 19.16 million shares valued at $186.59 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.16% of the UAA Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 11.15 million shares valued at $108.57 million to account for 5.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. which holds 9.99 million shares representing 5.30% and valued at over $97.28 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.32% of the shares totaling 8.14 million with a market value of $79.27 million.

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Under Armour Inc. (UAA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Under Armour Inc. (UAA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX) that is trading -2.91% down over the past 12 months. Guess’ Inc. (GES) is -27.69% down on the 1-year trading charts.