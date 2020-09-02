Volatility Returns To Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB), Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) shares are -64.12% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.10% or -$0.5 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +75.47% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -66.59% down YTD and -34.97% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -2.00% and -10.75% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On May 22, 2020, Jefferies recommended the ACB stock is a Underperform, while earlier, Stifel had Upgrade the stock as a Hold on June 24, 2020. 3 of the 19 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $9.30. The forecasts give the Aurora Cannabis Inc. stock a price target range of $21.40 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $7.70. The two limits represent an upside potential of 56.54% or -20.78%.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN), on the other hand, is trading around $0.91 with a market cap of $56.71M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.28 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

DFFN’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $26000.0. This represented a 99.29% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $3.66 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.10 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.63 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $35.99 million from $21.06 million over the previous quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$6.65 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 149.12k shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.00% with a share float percentage of 63.83M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 22 institutions that hold shares in the company.