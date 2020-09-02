Walmart Inc. (WMT) Vs. Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN): Those Ticking Clocks

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) shares are 24.19% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 6.29% or $8.74 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +44.70% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -1.34% down YTD and 19.54% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 12.98% and 14.15% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 19, 2020, Telsey Advisory Group recommended the WMT stock is a Outperform, while earlier, UBS had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on August 19, 2020. 34 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the WMT stock is a “Moderate Buy. 1 of the 34 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 19 recommend buying, with 6 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $147.59 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $144.13. The forecasts give the Walmart Inc. stock a price target range of $175.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $105.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 15.66% or -40.56%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 24.80% in the current quarter to $1.18, up from the $1.16 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.32, up 4.90% from $4.93 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.34 and $1.58. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.59 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 71 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 77 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,246,276,688 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 832,065,796. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 15,336 and 372,977 in purchases and sales respectively.

Lore Marc E., a Executive Vice President at the company, sold 85,000 shares worth $10.98 million at $129.22 per share on Aug 03. The Senior Vice President had earlier sold another 4,605 WMT shares valued at $0.62 million on Aug 19. The shares were sold at $134.24 per share. Lore Marc E. (Executive Vice President) sold 85,000 shares at $123.34 per share on Jul 07 for a total of $10.48 million while Lore Marc E., (Executive Vice President) sold 85,000 shares on Jun 09 for $10.28 million with each share fetching $120.89.

