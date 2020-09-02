Wayfair Inc. (W) Vs. Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR): Those Ticking Clocks

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) shares are 239.53% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.46% or $10.27 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +1,313.96% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -12.10% down YTD and 68.95% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -9.24% and 6.81% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 12, 2020, Berenberg recommended the W stock is a Sell, while earlier, Guggenheim had Initiated the stock as a Buy on August 19, 2020. 34 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the W stock is a “Moderate Buy. 6 of the 34 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 14 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $306.83 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $307.64. The forecasts give the Wayfair Inc. stock a price target range of $395.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $160.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 22.32% or -91.77%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 201.00% in the current quarter to $0.81, up from the -$2.23 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.47, up 52.00% from -$8.03 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.77 and $1.34. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.73 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 94 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 155 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,872,219 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,451,413. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 379,937 and 246,015 in purchases and sales respectively.

Conine Steven, a Co-Founder at the company, sold 4,080 shares worth $1.42 million at $348.26 per share on Aug 24. The Chief Executive Officer had earlier sold another 4,098 W shares valued at $1.43 million on Aug 24. The shares were sold at $348.26 per share. FLEISHER MICHAEL D (Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,684 shares at $306.18 per share on Aug 13 for a total of $0.52 million while FLEISHER MICHAEL D, (Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,684 shares on Aug 12 for $0.52 million with each share fetching $309.87.

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR), on the other hand, is trading around $59.42 with a market cap of $7.00B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $53.93 and spell out a less modest performance – a -10.18% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.5 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SMAR’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -37.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $96.31 million. This represented a -12.66% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $85.49 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.23 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.19 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Jul 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $782.61 million from $797.71 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $0.0 while total current assets were at $603.63 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$24.29 million, significantly lower than the -$9.19 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$27.55 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 203 times at Smartsheet Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 53 times and accounting for 619,784 shares. Insider sales totaled 4,006,262 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 150 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -97.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 7.72M shares after the latest sales, with -18.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 5.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.94% with a share float percentage of 112.00M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Smartsheet Inc. having a total of 290 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital World Investors with over 14.24 million shares worth more than $724.93 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Capital World Investors held 11.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 9.71 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $494.23 million and represent 8.11% of shares outstanding.