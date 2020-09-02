Well positioned to deliver growth? – Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX), Trupanion Inc. (TRUP)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) shares are 64.75% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 29.72% or $8.19 higher in the latest trading session. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 23.70%.

Analyst Recommendations

0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

Trupanion Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP), on the other hand, is trading around $68.02 with a market cap of $2.36B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $57.20 and spell out a less modest performance – a -18.92% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.06 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TRUP’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 0.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $18.41 million. This represented a 84.39% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $117.92 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.04 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.06 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $290.27 million from $273.2 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $75.16 million while total current assets were at $191.79 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $7.77 million, significantly higher than the $6.88 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $4.54 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 128 times at Trupanion Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 45 times and accounting for 247,449 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,107,089 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 83 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -38.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.99M shares after the latest sales, with -2.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.60% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 30.34M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Trupanion Inc. having a total of 233 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 3.22 million shares worth more than $137.43 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Wellington Management Company, LLP held 9.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Nine Ten Capital Management LLC, with the investment firm holding over 3.06 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $130.53 million and represent 8.67% of shares outstanding.