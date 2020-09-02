What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG), AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS)

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) shares are -58.01% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.47% or -$0.05 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +9.45% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -58.63% down YTD and -15.76% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -2.80% and 0.00% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 02, 2020, Investec recommended the LYG stock is a Buy, while earlier, Credit Suisse had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on July 23, 2020. 1 of the 22 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 13 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.39 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $1.31. The forecasts give the Lloyds Banking Group plc stock a price target range of $2.40 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.31. The two limits represent an upside potential of 42.08% or -6.11%.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS), on the other hand, is trading around $3.03 with a market cap of $172.07M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

UAVS’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$1.25 million. This represented a 7943.75% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $16000.0. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.04 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.05 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Current Qtr., the total assets figure advanced to $17.13 million from $4.25 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$0.71 million, significantly higher than the -$0.96 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$0.72 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 31.45M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 54.95% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.70% with a share float percentage of 51.09M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors LLC with over 0.16 million shares worth more than $0.2 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Citadel Advisors LLC held 0.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 61167.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $72788.0 and represent 0.11% of shares outstanding.