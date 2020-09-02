What should you know before buying stock in Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG)

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNG) is -14.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.18 and a high of $17.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The CHNG stock was last observed hovering at around $14.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.23% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -0.21% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.03, the stock is 7.86% and 18.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.67 million and changing -0.85% at the moment leaves the stock 10.50% off its SMA200. CHNG registered 1.59% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.04% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.5M.

The stock witnessed a 20.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.52%, and is 7.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.22% over the week and 3.22% over the month.

Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) has around 15000 employees, a market worth around $4.16B and $3.14B in sales. Fwd P/E is 9.24. Profit margin for the company is -4.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 127.02% and -20.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.20%).

Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) is a “Buy”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Change Healthcare Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.22 with sales reaching $726.61M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -101.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -8.70% in year-over-year returns.

Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) Top Institutional Holders

228 institutions hold shares in Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG), with 544.69k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.18% while institutional investors hold 58.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 320.05M, and float is at 288.11M with Short Float at 5.33%. Institutions hold 58.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackstone Group Inc. with over 59.62 million shares valued at $667.75 million. The investor’s holdings represent 19.59% of the CHNG Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 20.62 million shares valued at $230.93 million to account for 6.78% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Eminence Capital, LP which holds 15.99 million shares representing 5.26% and valued at over $179.12 million, while Camber Capital Management LP holds 5.23% of the shares totaling 15.9 million with a market value of $178.08 million.

Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Eliasson Fredrik J, the company’s EVP & CFO. SEC filings show that Eliasson Fredrik J bought 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 10 at a price of $12.00 per share for a total of $1.2 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.