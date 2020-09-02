What should you know before buying stock in The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB)

The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE: WMB) is -11.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.41 and a high of $25.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The WMB stock was last observed hovering at around $20.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.72% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are 0.19% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.96, the stock is -2.07% and 4.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.65 million and changing 0.96% at the moment leaves the stock 5.44% off its SMA200. WMB registered -11.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.62.

The stock witnessed a 6.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.45%, and is -2.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.51% over the week and 2.84% over the month.

The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) has around 4812 employees, a market worth around $25.30B and $7.80B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 179.15 and Fwd P/E is 18.45. Profit margin for the company is 1.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 149.23% and -17.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.90%).

The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) is a “Buy”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 19 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Williams Companies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.26 with sales reaching $1.74B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 543.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -10.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -12.80% in year-over-year returns.

The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) Top Institutional Holders

1,115 institutions hold shares in The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB), with 1.76M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.14% while institutional investors hold 90.05% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.21B, and float is at 1.21B with Short Float at 1.54%. Institutions hold 89.92% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 121.34 million shares valued at $2.31 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.00% of the WMB Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 104.2 million shares valued at $1.98 billion to account for 8.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 68.53 million shares representing 5.65% and valued at over $1.3 billion, while Dodge & Cox Inc holds 3.02% of the shares totaling 36.66 million with a market value of $697.25 million.

The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Wilson Terrance Lane, the company’s SVP & General Counsel. SEC filings show that Wilson Terrance Lane bought 1,100 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $13.95 per share for a total of $15345.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 80140.0 shares.

The Williams Companies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that SPENCE WILLIAM H (Director) bought a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $13.60 per share for $54400.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22802.0 shares of the WMB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, SPENCE WILLIAM H (Director) acquired 6,500 shares at an average price of $14.73 for $95750.0. The insider now directly holds 18,802 shares of The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB).

The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) that is -37.92% lower over the past 12 months. Enbridge Inc. (ENB) is -3.65% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.8% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 18.81 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.27.