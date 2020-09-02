Which institution holds the most shares in Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG)

Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DXLG) is -74.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.22 and a high of $1.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The DXLG stock was last observed hovering at around $0.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.33% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 89.33% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.32, the stock is 2.82% and -25.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.9 million and changing -2.56% at the moment leaves the stock -54.30% off its SMA200. DXLG registered -81.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -58.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.3650 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.4698.

The stock witnessed a -6.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.24%, and is 15.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 29.35% over the week and 14.04% over the month.

Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) has around 2353 employees, a market worth around $20.99M and $371.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -15.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.21% and -82.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.00%).

Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Destination XL Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/20/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $57.23M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 42.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -51.10% in year-over-year returns.

Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) Top Institutional Holders

56 institutions hold shares in Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG), with 8.17M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.84% while institutional investors hold 82.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 51.08M, and float is at 42.08M with Short Float at 2.63%. Institutions hold 69.84% of the Float.

Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CANNELL CAPITAL LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that CANNELL CAPITAL LLC sold 164,765 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 03 at a price of $0.35 per share for a total of $57618.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5.09 million shares.

Destination XL Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 29 that CANNELL CAPITAL LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 65,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 29 and was made at $0.43 per share for $27703.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.26 million shares of the DXLG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 28, CANNELL CAPITAL LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $0.43 for $10838.0. The insider now directly holds 5,321,366 shares of Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG).

Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Gap Inc. (GPS) that is trading 13.98% up over the past 12 months. The Buckle Inc. (BKE) is 5.94% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -51.35% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.68 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.53.