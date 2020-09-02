Which institution holds the most shares in Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN)

Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) is 126.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.75 and a high of $57.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The PENN stock was last observed hovering at around $51.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 6.83% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.76% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -163.32% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $57.93, the stock is 13.70% and 44.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.87 million and changing 13.37% at the moment leaves the stock 109.18% off its SMA200. PENN registered 213.47% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 122.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $43.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.27.

The stock witnessed a 60.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 77.10%, and is 3.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.01% over the week and 7.41% over the month.

Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN) has around 28300 employees, a market worth around $8.18B and $4.12B in sales. Fwd P/E is 53.69. Profit margin for the company is -21.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 1444.80% and 0.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.10%).

Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Penn National Gaming Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $966.55M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -60.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -34.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -28.60% in year-over-year returns.

Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN) Top Institutional Holders

368 institutions hold shares in Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN), with 9.07M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.62% while institutional investors hold 97.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 137.63M, and float is at 129.91M with Short Float at 12.33%. Institutions hold 90.69% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 17.84 million shares valued at $544.84 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.96% of the PENN Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 15.58 million shares valued at $475.74 million to account for 11.32% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BAMCO Inc. which holds 12.14 million shares representing 8.82% and valued at over $370.82 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 8.77% of the shares totaling 12.07 million with a market value of $368.68 million.

Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Reibstein Saul, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Reibstein Saul sold 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 13 at a price of $52.52 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40181.0 shares.

Penn National Gaming Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 12 that Reibstein Saul (Director) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 12 and was made at $50.19 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 40181.0 shares of the PENN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 11, LaBombard Christine (SVP and CAO) disposed off 6,540 shares at an average price of $49.03 for $0.32 million. The insider now directly holds 32,452 shares of Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN).

Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (MCRI) that is trading 13.28% up over the past 12 months. Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) is 17.96% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -15.11% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 18.44 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.62.