Who are the Institutional Holders in Dynatrace Inc. (DT)?

Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE: DT) is 86.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.05 and a high of $44.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The DT stock was last observed hovering at around $44.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.86% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.38% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -20.74% lower than the price target low of $39.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $47.09, the stock is 18.07% and 14.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.05 million and changing 6.47% at the moment leaves the stock 46.76% off its SMA200. DT registered 103.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 43.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $40.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $34.30.

The stock witnessed a 13.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.98%, and is 17.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.70% over the week and 4.46% over the month.

Dynatrace Inc. (DT) has around 2243 employees, a market worth around $13.06B and $578.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 82.76. Profit margin for the company is -61.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 176.19% and 5.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-25.00%).

Dynatrace Inc. (DT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dynatrace Inc. (DT) is a “Buy”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dynatrace Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.1 with sales reaching $160.77M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -289.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 19.80% year-over-year.

Dynatrace Inc. (DT) Top Institutional Holders

189 institutions hold shares in Dynatrace Inc. (DT), with 5.47M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.95% while institutional investors hold 94.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 279.07M, and float is at 155.64M with Short Float at 7.15%. Institutions hold 92.35% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Thoma Bravo, LP with over 116.49 million shares valued at $4.73 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 41.45% of the DT Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 14.38 million shares valued at $583.9 million to account for 5.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 12.44 million shares representing 4.43% and valued at over $505.22 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 3.32% of the shares totaling 9.33 million with a market value of $378.76 million.

Dynatrace Inc. (DT) Insider Activity

A total of 80 insider transactions have happened at Dynatrace Inc. (DT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 69 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Van Siclen John, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Van Siclen John sold 62,687 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 17 at a price of $37.62 per share for a total of $2.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.21 million shares.

Dynatrace Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 17 that Pace Stephen J. (SVP, Global Sales) sold a total of 2,861 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 17 and was made at $36.38 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the DT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 17, Greifeneder Bernd (SVP, Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 4,616 shares at an average price of $36.38 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 899,111 shares of Dynatrace Inc. (DT).