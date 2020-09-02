Who are the Institutional Holders in Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE)?

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE) is -13.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.79 and a high of $10.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The JNCE stock was last observed hovering at around $4.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.69% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.8% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -36.91% lower than the price target low of $5.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.53, the stock is 56.11% and 38.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 43.05 million and changing 55.58% at the moment leaves the stock 31.27% off its SMA200. JNCE registered 117.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 43.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.14.

The stock witnessed a 57.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.22%, and is 44.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.94% over the week and 8.09% over the month.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) has around 130 employees, a market worth around $245.18M and $119.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.22. Profit margin for the company is 18.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 169.89% and -24.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (30.20%).

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/17/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.67 with sales reaching $2M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 297.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -97.70% year-over-year.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) Top Institutional Holders

146 institutions hold shares in Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE), with 4.39M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.88% while institutional investors hold 85.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 34.05M, and float is at 30.38M with Short Float at 7.15%. Institutions hold 74.64% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is TRV GP II, LLC with over 10.23 million shares valued at $70.59 million. The investor’s holdings represent 30.03% of the JNCE Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is TRV GP III, LLC with 3.05 million shares valued at $21.04 million to account for 8.95% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.27 million shares representing 3.73% and valued at over $8.77 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 3.36% of the shares totaling 1.15 million with a market value of $7.9 million.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Drapkin Kimberlee C, the company’s CFO and Treasurer. SEC filings show that Drapkin Kimberlee C sold 744 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 18 at a price of $4.71 per share for a total of $3504.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68908.0 shares.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 18 that Cole Hugh M (Chief Business Officer) sold a total of 744 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 18 and was made at $4.71 per share for $3504.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 61408.0 shares of the JNCE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 17, Cole Hugh M (Chief Business Officer) disposed off 454 shares at an average price of $4.86 for $2206.0. The insider now directly holds 62,152 shares of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE).

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MNTA) that is trading 328.16% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.84% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.21 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 12.57.