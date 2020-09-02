Who is the Top Investor In Aemetis Inc. (AMTX)?

Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) is 145.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.37 and a high of $3.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The AMTX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.38% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.67% off the consensus price target high of $4.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 54.67% higher than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.04, the stock is -9.99% and 42.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 33.98 million and changing 22.89% at the moment leaves the stock 115.66% off its SMA200. AMTX registered 166.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 175.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.6694 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.9597.

The stock witnessed a 43.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 148.78%, and is -1.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.17% over the week and 22.67% over the month.

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) has around 160 employees, a market worth around $42.62M and $196.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -11.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 450.61% and -41.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.80%).

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aemetis Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05 with sales reaching $59.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.00% in year-over-year returns.

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) Top Institutional Holders

21 institutions hold shares in Aemetis Inc. (AMTX), with 2.24M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.75% while institutional investors hold 33.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.68M, and float is at 18.57M with Short Float at 3.61%. Institutions hold 30.14% of the Float.

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) that is trading -8.50% down over the past 12 months. Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) is -5.05% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 98.61% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 9330.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.33.