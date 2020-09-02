Who is the Top Investor In FirstEnergy Corp. (FE)?

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) is -41.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.85 and a high of $52.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The FE stock was last observed hovering at around $28.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.33% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.2% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 21.5% higher than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.26, the stock is -2.24% and -15.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.49 million and changing -1.15% at the moment leaves the stock -32.86% off its SMA200. FE registered -39.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $31.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $39.08.

The stock witnessed a -3.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -35.02%, and is 1.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.92% over the week and 2.31% over the month.

FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) has around 12316 employees, a market worth around $15.21B and $10.87B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.32 and Fwd P/E is 10.76. Profit margin for the company is 6.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.68% and -46.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.80%).

FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FirstEnergy Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.76 with sales reaching $2.94B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.70% in year-over-year returns.

FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Top Institutional Holders

922 institutions hold shares in FirstEnergy Corp. (FE), with 1.39M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.26% while institutional investors hold 85.70% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 542.00M, and float is at 540.69M with Short Float at 2.35%. Institutions hold 85.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 66.73 million shares valued at $2.59 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.31% of the FE Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 57.34 million shares valued at $2.22 billion to account for 10.58% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 39.37 million shares representing 7.26% and valued at over $1.53 billion, while Massachusetts Financial Services Co. holds 5.32% of the shares totaling 28.85 million with a market value of $1.12 billion.

FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times.

FirstEnergy Corp. (FE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading 22.86% up over the past 12 months. Exelon Corporation (EXC) is -24.19% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 43.54% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.17 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.69.