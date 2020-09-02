Who is the Top Investor In Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD)?

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) is -81.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.24 and a high of $6.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The NAKD stock was last observed hovering at around $0.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $0.28, the stock is -14.74% and -42.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 35.59 million and changing 8.27% at the moment leaves the stock -72.10% off its SMA200. NAKD registered -93.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.38% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $543.68k.

The stock witnessed a -35.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -64.81%, and is -5.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.19% over the week and 11.98% over the month.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) has around 260 employees, a market worth around $12.09M and $59.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -60.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.13% and -95.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-93.10%).

Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) Top Institutional Holders

7 institutions hold shares in Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD), with 762.99k shares held by insiders accounting for 10.64% while institutional investors hold 9.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 41.63M, and float is at 7.12M with Short Float at 6.77%. Institutions hold 8.21% of the Float.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.