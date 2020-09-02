Why has B2Gold Corp. (BTG) dropped -3.56% in last trading?

B2Gold Corp. (AMEX: BTG) is 62.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.16 and a high of $7.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The BTG stock was last observed hovering at around $6.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24% off its average median price target of $8.26 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.58% off the consensus price target high of $9.50 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 4.69% higher than the price target low of $6.82 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.50, the stock is -2.69% and 2.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.77 million and changing -3.56% at the moment leaves the stock 35.77% off its SMA200. BTG registered 81.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 47.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.19.

The stock witnessed a -6.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.46%, and is 4.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.80% over the week and 5.04% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 15.59 and Fwd P/E is 30.95. Distance from 52-week low is 200.93% and -13.91% from its 52-week high.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for B2Gold Corp. (BTG) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

B2Gold Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $207.75M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -45.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.70% in year-over-year returns.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) Top Institutional Holders

328 institutions hold shares in B2Gold Corp. (BTG), with 8.03M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.77% while institutional investors hold 78.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.05B, and float is at 1.03B with Short Float at 0.84%. Institutions hold 78.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 109.84 million shares valued at $624.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.53% of the BTG Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 106.96 million shares valued at $608.61 million to account for 10.25% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 43.75 million shares representing 4.19% and valued at over $248.93 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.87% of the shares totaling 29.99 million with a market value of $170.62 million.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is trading 215.87% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -13.42% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.62 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.79.