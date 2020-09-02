Why Shares of Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) Are Going Crazy

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) is -87.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.12 and a high of $3.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The GLBS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $200.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 99.94% off the consensus price target high of $200.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 99.94% higher than the price target low of $200.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.13, the stock is -9.15% and -34.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.49 million and changing -5.33% at the moment leaves the stock -80.17% off its SMA200. GLBS registered -94.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -78.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.1567 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.4575.

The stock witnessed a -12.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -81.18%, and is -1.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.32% over the week and 8.07% over the month.

Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) has around 13 employees, a market worth around $21.82M and $14.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 6.67% and -95.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-69.70%).

Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Globus Maritime Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/24/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -682.80% this year.

Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) Top Institutional Holders

6 institutions hold shares in Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS), with 2.97M shares held by insiders accounting for 46.24% while institutional investors hold 2.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.82M, and float is at 5.79M with Short Float at 71.15%. Institutions hold 1.56% of the Float.