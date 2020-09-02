Will Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) is 34.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.98 and a high of $10.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The GLUU stock was last observed hovering at around $7.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.62% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 17.24% higher than the price target low of $9.80 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.11, the stock is 1.13% and -9.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.08 million and changing 2.14% at the moment leaves the stock 8.11% off its SMA200. GLUU registered 89.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.32% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.11M.

The stock witnessed a -17.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.17%, and is -0.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.78% over the week and 4.83% over the month.

Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) has around 715 employees, a market worth around $1.42B and $460.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 18.52. Profit margin for the company is -2.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 103.77% and -25.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.30%).

Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Glu Mobile Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.07 with sales reaching $135.15M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 160.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 29.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.30% in year-over-year returns.

Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) Top Institutional Holders

265 institutions hold shares in Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU), with 26.53M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.53% while institutional investors hold 85.58% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 156.58M, and float is at 144.44M with Short Float at 8.66%. Institutions hold 72.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 19.49 million shares valued at $180.64 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.41% of the GLUU Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 11.21 million shares valued at $103.94 million to account for 6.56% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 4.5 million shares representing 2.63% and valued at over $41.69 million, while Emerald Advisers holds 1.98% of the shares totaling 3.38 million with a market value of $31.36 million.

Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MATHER ANN, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MATHER ANN sold 28,780 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 01 at a price of $10.00 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76866.0 shares.

Glu Mobile Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 that Brandeau Greg (Director) sold a total of 12,845 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 and was made at $9.03 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25000.0 shares of the GLUU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 08, MATHER ANN (Director) disposed off 12,845 shares at an average price of $9.14 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 76,866 shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU).

Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) that is trading 63.20% up over the past 12 months. Apple Inc. (AAPL) is 160.92% up on the 1-year trading charts.