Will Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) is -43.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.38 and a high of $19.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The IVZ stock was last observed hovering at around $10.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $10.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.69% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -126.22% lower than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.18, the stock is -3.32% and -3.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.14 million and changing -0.20% at the moment leaves the stock -19.19% off its SMA200. IVZ registered -34.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.28.

The stock witnessed a 1.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.26%, and is -4.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.26% over the week and 3.53% over the month.

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) has around 8717 employees, a market worth around $4.71B and $6.48B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.03 and Fwd P/E is 6.03. Profit margin for the company is 7.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 59.69% and -46.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.20%).

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) is a “Hold”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Invesco Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.44 with sales reaching $1.06B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -14.10% in year-over-year returns.

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) Top Institutional Holders

765 institutions hold shares in Invesco Ltd. (IVZ), with 7.28M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.59% while institutional investors hold 90.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 460.10M, and float is at 375.74M with Short Float at 9.42%. Institutions hold 89.05% of the Float.

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HENRIKSON C ROBERT, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HENRIKSON C ROBERT bought 12,660 shares of the company’s common stock on May 01 at a price of $7.93 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 55334.0 shares.

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) that is trading 20.03% up over the past 12 months. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) is 1.67% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.88% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 40.68 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.55.